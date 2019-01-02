Car Goes Off Retaining Wall Near O’Gorman High School Sunday

This is definitely not the way a person wants to close out a year.

KSFY TV is reporting a Sioux Falls woman had a scary situation while behind the wheel of her vehicle on Sunday afternoon in the central part of the city that required authorities to rescue her from her car.

Captain Loren McManus with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY , the incident occurred around 12:40 PM on Sunday, (December 30). A 30-year-old woman passed out as the result of a medical emergency, and the vehicle she was driving at the time went over a retaining wall at the back of the parking lot near O'Gorman High School and landed on the driver's side.

The accident resulted in the woman being trapped for a brief time inside her car.

According to KSFY , the victim came to before police arrived to help her out of the vehicle. The extent of the woman's injuries sustained during the accident is not known at this time.

McManus said police do not plan to file any charges in the case.

Source: KSFY TV