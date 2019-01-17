Car Crossed the Median in I-229 Head-on Collision

More information is coming out now regarding the head-on collision Tuesday afternoon, (January 15) that killed one person on I-229 near the Benson Road exit in Sioux Falls.

KSFY TV is reporting the accident was caused by a car that crossed the interstate median.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan told KSFY , a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier driving north veered left, crossed the median, and struck a southbound 2010 Buick Lucerne. The collision resulted in the driver of the Cavalier, a 25-year-old woman being killed on scene. The 65-year-old woman driving the Buick Lucerne needed to be extricated from her vehicle by authorities. She was immediately taken to a Sioux Falls hospital and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers told KSFY , the woman killed in the accident wasn't wearing her seatbelt, while the female driver of the Buick Lucerne, did have her seatbelt on at the time of the collision.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the two victims at this time.

Source: KSFY TV