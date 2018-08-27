Car Crashes into Aberdeen House; 2 People Inside Home Are OK

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Two people inside an Aberdeen home escaped injury when a car crashed into the house.

The American News reports the incident happened about 8:00 PM Sunday. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, or whether anyone inside the car was hurt.

Officials with the local fire and police departments and the state Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

Electricity and natural gas to the home had to be turned off because of the damage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.