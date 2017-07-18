Car Accident Claims Life of South Dakota Teen in Nebraska

A South Dakota teen has died after being involved in a car accident early Monday morning in northeast Nebraska .

KSFY TV is reporting that a 16-year-old South Dakota teenager was killed around 6 AM on Monday (July 17) about 3 miles southwest of Brunswick, Nebraska .

According to the KSFY TV report, his car was heading northbound on Nebraska Highway 14, when it ran off the roadway into a ditch on the west side of the highway and rolled before hitting a tree. The teenage driver was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

The Antelope County Sheriff's Office is reporting the teen died later at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

The young man's name and hometown have not yet been released pending notification of family.

Source: KSFY TV

