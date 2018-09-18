It’s finally here. She’s finally here. Brie Larson is Carol Danvers — Captain Marvel — in her very own Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. You can watch the first trailer for the film above.

In addition to Larson in action as Captain Marvel, we also see a young (and two-eyed) Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jude Law, Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson, and even a Blockbuster Video store. That’s how you know it’s set in the ’90s! Here’s the film’s official synopsis.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

And here’s how Larson recently described Carol Danvers as a character:

She can’t help but be herself. She can be aggressive, and she can have a temper, and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.

Captain Marvel premieres on March 8, 2019. And then she’ll zoom to the Avengers rescue, presumably, in Avengers 4.