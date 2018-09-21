Superman can leap tall buildings in a single bound. Spider-Man has the proportional strength of a spider.

Captain Marvel punches old ladies.

Technically, this is a new development for Marvel ’s cosmic hero. (As far as I’m aware, anyway.) But the moment in the new Captain Marvel trailer where Brie Larson rears back and punches an old lady in the face — we’re reasonably certain this woman is a shapeshifting Skrull in disguise but who knows, maybe Carol just wanted that seat on the subway — has become instantly iconic. I loved it so much I made a GIF out of it.

And before you knew it, the rest of the internet was obsessed too. Pretty soon social media was at least 20 percent just Captain Marvel punching old lady memes. First they spread on Twitter like a Legacy Virus:

Then they spread to Instagram where they quickly became even more popular than pictures of Thanos without his shirt and Infinity Gauntlet on:

Great work, everyone. Really just top-notch outstanding stuff. Thanks to this meme alone, Captain Marvel is already a much better film than Iron Man 2 and The Incredible Hulk . Just imagine what it will be like when we actually see it! Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019. We expect her to punch many more old ladies in the film. Maybe if we’re lucky she’ll kick some old men in the groin too. I’m not saying I want Captain Marvel to be about Brie Larson beating up senior citizens. I’m just saying if it was, I would be okay with it.