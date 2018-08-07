The following post contains very minor SPOILERS for Avengers: Infinity War .

Marvel fans obsess over every last detail in their movies. So it’s sort of shocking when something like this happens: A very obvious Easter Egg, hiding in plain sight, that seemingly no one picked up on when the film was in theaters. Now that the film, Avengers: Infinity War , is on Digital HD, someone finally caught it and we can consider what it means.

It’s from the fight on Earth between the Avengers and Thanos’ minion Cull Obsidian, who, as it turns out, had a sash hanging on his belt which bears the unmistakable color scheme of Captain Marvel , Marvel’s cosmic hero who will debut in her first film next year. So how did Cull Obsidian get it? And what does it mean for Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 ? ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down some possible theories in the video above. Is Cull Obsidian going to show up in Captain Marvel ?

