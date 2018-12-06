Sioux Falls O'Gorman's Canyon Bauer has been named as the 2018 Gatorade South Dakota Football Player of the Year.

Bauer had another spectacular season for the O'Gorman Knights. He finished his senior campaign with a new school record of 922 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns, and he added another 166 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. His performances helped lead the Knights to the Class 11AAA semifinals.

Through his entire O'Gorman career, Bauer has broken and set nine different school records. Those records include:

Most receptions in a game - 12

Most receptions in a season - 62

Most receptions in a career - 168

Most receiving yards in a game - 238

Most receiving yards in a season - 922

Most receiving yards in a career - 2731

Most receiving touchdowns in a game - 4

Most receiving touchdowns in a season - 16

Most receiving touchdowns in a career - 33

The Gatorade Football Player of the Year award extends past football. The award also honors academic achievement and community service. Bauer has maintained a 3.84 GPA and serves as a motivational speaker at elementary schools and helps youth sports programs.

Bauer will continue his football career at South Dakota State University.