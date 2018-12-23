‘Cant Hurt Me’ Book Review

Photo of David Goggins Book Can't Hurt Me By TJ

If you have a reader on your Christmas shopping list or need some inspiration to crush some new years resolution goals... meet David Googins.

I first heard of David Goggins the same place a lot of guys first heard of this uncommon human.

I was taking in my usual Joe Rogan podcast entertainment and at the time had never heard of David Goggins. I was about to be introduced to another level of mental toughness.

Over the next couple hours I was blown away by how this man had taken the hard cards life dealt him and used it to harden his mind and accomplish a list of crazy feats.

I saw David Goggins had a book coming out called Can't Hurt Me in time for Christmas.

When I was going through my people to buy for I happened to have two guys on my shopping list I thought would love to read this.

I bought this book as a Christmas gift and after reading a few pages I ended up keeping it for myself.

If you need a book that you won't want to put down and the minute you do will leave you evaluating what more you can wring out of life then Can't Hurt Me is a 2019 must read.

I can't remember the last time I read someones real life story and was left so inspired. David Goggins is the real deal when it comes to taking your life and mind to the whole new level.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Categories: Articles, Entertainment, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top