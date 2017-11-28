A Christmas Tradition: Canistota Parade of Lights This Weekend

It's become a Christmas tradition. The 13th annual Parade of Lights will be Sunday December 3rd in Canistota.

Now, if this will be your first time to the event (and get ready, because it will become a family tradition), be advised this is a whole day of fun!

The activities start at 2:00 PM with the Festival of Trees in the Canistota School Gym. At 3:30 McCrossan's will be giving free wagon rides (so bring the whole family!).

Now then, as for the parade, that starts at 5:30 on Canistota's Main Street. Be prepared to be dazzled with all the lights and colors of Christmas.

Once the parade is over, head over to the school's multi-purpose room for BBQ's, hot dogs and more, all for a free will offering.

Oh, and once you get there, if you have questions, just ask any of the friendly Canistota folks. They'll be happy to help you out.

So whether you're continuing a Christmas tradition or just beginning one, see you at the Canistota Parade of Lights Sunday, December 3rd!

