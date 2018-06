Police say a thirteen-year-old Sioux Falls girl may have run away and would like the public's help in locating her.

According to our newsgathering partner KSFY, Mariana Rieger was last seen Monday morning (June 18) leaving the area of E. 15th Street and S. Cleveland Avenue in Sioux Falls in a tan car, possibly a Pontiac Grand Am.

She has strawberry blonde hair and is 5' 6".





See Also: