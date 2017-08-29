This morning on the show, we talked about things that teachers told us in school that turned out to be lies. For example, you need to learn to do math in your head because you won't always have a calculator or that Pluto is a planet.

Well, somehow that topic spiraled into cursive handwriting and whether or not it is still important to learn and know.

I said yes. Cursive is still very important. Most of American history was written in cursive. You want to look at a census from when you're Great Great Great Grandma first came to the country? It's in cursive. You want to see your ancestors name on the book at Ellis Island? It's in cursive. You want to read the Constitution of the United States? It's in cursive. Heck, do you want to read the card your Great Aunt Ethel sent you for you birthday? I bet she wrote it in cursive. You want to read old love letters between your Grandpa and Grandma? I bet they're in cursive.

There were a few arguments that it's just not as important because there is so much digital text now, which is true, but we will still need to sign official documents and write checks. (Even if it's one check a month, checks are still a thing.)

Printing your name and signing your name are different. A signature should be in cursive. On a lot of official documents there is a space to print your name and a place to sign it. Those two spaces should look different.

Do I write in cursive all the time? No. I would say my handwriting is a hybrid of manuscript and cursive. But at least I have the option because I was taught cursive.

I rest my case.

