Call to Freedoms Monthly Luncheon Provides Much Needed Awareness

There are people out their who are the victims of human trafficking, and there are people out their getting informed and fighting back on their behalf.

Call to Freedom is having their informative luncheon Thursday June 28th at 12:00 pm.

Call to Freedoms monthly luncheons provide much needed community awareness, and information on how we can help.

Provide responsive services for victims of human trafficking

At this luncheon you will learn what the #1 thing traffickers look for when recruiting victims, and more important information at this luncheon.

If you would like to attend the Call to Freedom June luncheon it's just inside the Ministry Center's 11th Street entrance.

If you would like to attend Call to Freedom's June luncheon, please RSVP by emailing info@calltofreedom.org or call 605-261-1880.

If you can't attend this month's luncheon and you have a group of 20 or more people, they will bring the presentation to you.

If you would like them to bring this to your group reach out to them at info@calltofreedom.org to schedule.