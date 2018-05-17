According to an article by Ensure Tec there are some people using social media to target potential victims. Traffickers using technology to target victims through Instagram, Facebook, Kik, Tagged, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Snapchat some of the latest tools in their arsenal.

Read the entire Ensure Tec article to be more informed on how this works, and how to monitor your kids use of these outlets.

There are groups like Call to Freedom who have made it their mission to help those victims, and keep awareness, action in front of the community. Call to Freedom's May Luncheon is a way for you to learn more about what Call to Freedom does to combat human trafficking and empower survivors.

At Call to Freedom's May Luncheon you will discover the reality of trafficking, the signs, the testimonies and the system gaps we can all help fill.

If you would like to attend Call to Freedom's May Luncheon, RSVP to info@calltofreedom.org or call 605-261-1880.

The Call to Freedom May Luncheon is May 24th from 12:00 pm till 1:15 pm at Sioux Falls Ministry Center.

The Sioux Falls Ministry Center is located at 225 East 11th street Sioux Falls South Dakota 57104.

