California Wildfires are Three Times the Size of Sioux Falls

The three wildfires in California have burned more than 230,000 acres throughout the state, which is roughly 364 square miles. The devastation is now called the deadliest in the state's history with 50 people reported dead.

Just to show you how massive these wildfires are, NBCNews has created an interactive map that shows you the scale of the wildfires. For an example, the Camp Fire is the largest of the three California wildfires.

When you type in Sioux Falls you can actually see how far the fire would stretch if it was in South Dakota. It would be 3.6 times the size of Sioux Falls.

Image via nbcnews.com

The second largest wildfire in California is the Woosley Fire which was 156 square miles as of Tuesday, November 13. That’s 2.8 times the size of Sioux Falls ’ 56 land square miles.

Image via NBCnews.com

Finally, the Hill Fire which was 7 square miles as of Tuesday, Nov. 13. That’s 0.1 times the size of Sioux Falls ’ 56 land square miles.

Image via NBCnews.com

If you would like to help out with those who have been affected by this terrible disaster, you can visit redcross.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Source: NBCNews