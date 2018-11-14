Calgary Says Thanks, but No Thanks to Hosting the Olympics Again

Who wouldn't want to host the Olympics? Calgary, Alberta that's who. Residents there have voted NOT to submit a bid to host the 2026 winter games.

Seems the overwhelming cost and logistical headaches associated with hosting the Winter Olympics were too much for the people of Calgary - so they voted it down.

You may remember the city of Calgary hosted the Winter Games in 1988, but this time around, 56% of those in the city said thanks, but no thanks.

The Mayor of Calgary, Naheed Nenshi, says he'll abide by the decision, telling reporters, "He ultimately takes his direction from the citizens of the city."

So now the International Olympic committee has just two places to pick from: Stockholm, Sweden, and a joint bid from the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina D'Ampezzo.

Earlier this year, cities in Japan, Austria, and Switzerland also withdrew their bids.

Source: Calgary Sun