Cadbury Egg McFlurry! There is Good News and Bad News

The Cadbury Egg commercials with the bunny tryouts are forever ingrained in my brain.

There is always the holiday supply and demand treats that make my taste buds crave their limited availability.

I remember every making the McDonald's drive thru a family tradition to order up Shamrock Shakes every St. Patrick's Day.

I don't remember if I liked Cadury Eggs as a kid or if it was the commercial and marketing that got me.

Every year there was the rabbit and little baby chick chirping reminding me there was a taste bud time frame on the creme filled eggs that triggered trips to the gas station.

Let's talk about this new Cadbury Egg McFlurry and all it's awesomeness, but we have some good news and some bad news.

The Cadbury Egg McFlurry is a real thing but we may have to drive or fly to a drive thru to get one.

According to Fox 8 Cleveland:

So far, the type of McFlurry is only available in Canada and Australia, according to Business Insider.

For the entire Fox 8 Cleveland click here.

So it looks like I'm going to have to calculate a trip or wait for the Easter Bunny to deliver on this one.

See Also: