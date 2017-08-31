Hy-Vee is stepping up to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Now through September 30th when you stop into any Sioux Falls Hy Vee they will match up to $100,000 of donations and the proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross .

Funds will be provided to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts, including supporting volunteer efforts, opening shelters and providing meals and other supplies.

Hy-Vee customers will have the ability to donate $1 or $5 amounts at the cash register of any Hy-Vee store. Customers will be able to add the amount to their purchase, or donate separately if they are not purchasing groceries.

Click here for other volunteer opportunities through the American Red Cross.

