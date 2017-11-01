Busy Stretch of Bike Trail Rebuilt and Open; Best Part is the Drainage

The Spencer Park bike trail section, located between Tomar Park and Cliff Avenue along the Big Sioux River, has reopened and is ready for use. This section of trail was temporarily closed to complete the final phase of a large trail reconstruction project. Improvements included the construction of a new 12-foot-wide trail with a smoother surface, improved drainage, clear sightlines, scenic views, bench seating, signage, and a drinking fountain donated by the Sioux Falls Lions Club.

“Trails are one of the most widely used and appreciated amenities in our park and recreation system. Being able to complete the reconstruction of some of our oldest trail segments using new design standards creates a better trail experience for our residents and visitors alike,” says Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Phase 1 of the multiphase bike trail improvements project was completed earlier this spring and rebuilt the trail between Minnesota Avenue and Tomar Park. Phase 2 completed the project by reconstructing the trail between Tomar Park and Cliff Avenue.

“We administered the project in multiple phases to allow the trail to remain open during the busy summer months. This section of trail is extremely popular, and our goal was to minimize the impacts to users,” says Mike Patten, Park Development Specialist.

Automatic trail counters confirm the most popular sections of the City’s trail system to be between Yankton Trail Park and Cherry Rock Park. Total counts in these sections exceed 800,000 users annually. Over the past year, the City of Sioux Falls has invested more than $675,000 into reconstructing the trail between Minnesota Avenue and Cliff Avenue.

Light construction activity will continue along the sides of the trail. Trail users are urged to use caution while recreating near the construction area.