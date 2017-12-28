As temperatures struggled to reach double digits, skiers and tubers were delighted to have good conditions on the slopes east of Sioux Falls. Great Bear Recreation Area is open for the season and the crowds were more than ready.

Well, perhaps parents were ready for their kids to get some outdoor time. Lines moved quickly and even more snow was being made on a few of the runs.

The bar area was mostly full for the afternoon and service was speedy and courteous. And of course, the hot chocolate seemed to be the beverage of choice as every young person came in for rests with red cheeks.

Danny V

Bright colors are the fashion again this year - which makes it easier for parents to spot their kids on the webcam.

The temperatures will remain cold for another week so all of the runs will most likely be open soon.

By the way, if you're looking for New Year's Eve fun, discounted rates begin at 5:00 pm and is open until midnight. We've "rang out the old year" many times at Great Bear and is a family favorite.