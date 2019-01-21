Businesses Closed to Observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

Are you working today? You must not be a Federal employee or work at the library. Or work in the banking field. Those businesses are closed today in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

In Sioux Falls there will be a Day of Service event at Sunnycrest Retirement Village beginning at 2:00 PM.

When you get home from work today your first thing to do in your routine will be to go out to the mailbox and check for mail. Not today. There will be no mail delivery. The post office is closed. All City offices will be closed too.

State offices are closed today and the South Dakota Legislature is off and will resume meeting on Tuesday, January 22.

Other businesses closed today:

University Center

Sioux Falls Libraries

Sioux Falls Seminary