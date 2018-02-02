Burros Injured in Legion Lake Fire Get Good News

If you've been keeping tabs on the condition of the remaining burros that were injured in the December 11, 2017 Legion Lake Fire in Custer State Park, good news, it appears the animals are going to make it.

KSFY TV is reporting that each one of the injured burros have reached a milestone in the recovery process. A veterinarian recently labeled them all in stable condition, meaning their chances for survival remain very strong.

Custer State Park officials said the next big hurdle for them to cross is to complete their burn recovery treatment. KSFY reports three of the animals will wrap up that process in the next two weeks.

Last month two of the burros needed to be euthanized after veterinarians made the determination the animals were not going to be able to recover from internal and external injuries resulting from the fire.

According to KSFY TV, more than 53,000 acres of land were burned after a downed power line sparked the Legion Lake Fire in December. The fire ended up being the third largest recorded wildfire in Black Hills history.

Source: KSFY TV

