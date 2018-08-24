Burn Boot Camp Coming Soon to Sioux Falls

Smaller gyms and boutique fitness seem to be all the rage right now. Sioux Falls has seen a bunch of fitness places open up, each with their own specialty. Some of the specialties include barre, or hammock, or trampolines, or yoga, or rowing, the list goes on and on.

The newest fitness establishment making it's way to Sioux Falls is Burn Boot Camp.

It will be located at 85th and Louise. I saw the sign pop up a couple weeks ago and I decided to look into it.

Josh and Danelle Schneider decided to open Burn Boot Camp after having been part of the gym in Rochester, MN.

The location near 85th and Louise is set to open in October.

Burn Boot Camp is based out of North Carolina and offers 45-minute classes or camps throughout the day. There will also be women's only camps. There is no need to register for any of the classes, just show up and get your sweat on. Burn Boot Camp will also offer free childcare.

Members of Burn Boot Camp also get personalized nutrition advice from an advisor.

For more information or to register for a free 30-day trial, click here.

Burn Boot Camp

See Also: