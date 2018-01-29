Burglars Canvas Worthing, Find Unlocked Doors

Over the weekend a group of thieves roamed the streets of a small town south of Sioux Falls looking for unlocked doors and potential items to steal. The incidents took place from Saturday night through Sunday morning (January 27-28).

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received calls from residents saying their homes, garages and vehicles had been accessed, items rummaged through and belonging stolen in the community of Worthing.

According to a statement posted on Facebook: "It appears the suspect went door to door and attempted to enter a majority of houses, garages and vehicles in the SE part of Worthing. We were also able to confirm that the suspect committed a vehicle burglary in the SW part of Worthing. Several buildings and vehicles were found to be left unlocked during our investigation."

Evidence from the scenes has been gathered on kept on file.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are looking for tips from the public. contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 605-764-5651 or call Crime Stoppers at the Sioux Empire at 605-367-7007.

