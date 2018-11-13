Do you remember Brian Kirk? He used to hang out with us on the morning show from time to time and occasionally talk about the weather.

Well, he always talked about this place he worked, that had really good burgers, especially their take on a Juicy Lucy. So, since I was in town, I had to check it out.

It's called Casper’s and Runyon’s Shamrocks Irish Nook and it was delicious. Shamrocks is a sister restaurant to The Nook, which was featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

The entire menu looked delicious, but I had the burger named after Guy Fieri because I'm a sucker for that kind of stuff. It was a pepper jack stuffed burger with bacon and topped with roast beef and cheddar. Yum!

The burger they are most famous for is The Juicy Nookie burger! It's what brought Food Network calling! Check them out! (Sorry the video quality isn't better.)

I would highly recommend this place! The food was great and the staff was great!

The only complaint is getting there was pretty interesting. There was an intersection that had probably 7 roads meeting and I had no idea which light was mine, but somehow we made it through. And on a personal note, I parallel parked like boss outside the restaurant! Pat myself on the back!

