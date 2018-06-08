Burger King’s Pretzel Chicken Fries Look Like All Kinds of Yum!

Why did the chicken roll around in pretzel crumbs? Because it could. I'm not sure if that's the correct answer, but it works for me. Burger King just started selling Pretzel Chicken Fries, a delicious combination of thin chicken strips coated in a salty, herby, pretzel crumb concoction and deep-fried to crispy perfection. What's not to love?

I'm not sure why or where the "pretzel-everything" craze began, but I don't regret it for one minute. I have had Pretzel Strawberry Jello dessert, (pretzel and butter crust, strawberry gelatin, cream cheese, mmm!) dark chocolate pretzel snapper candies, (mind-blowingly delicious) pretzel buns (so-so at best) and almost every iteration of flavored pretzels (excluding anything Buffalo-style, yuck!) that have caught my eye while grocery shopping.

So as you can see, pretzels are my friends and I'm almost positive they'll be the same for Burger King chicken fries. Their shape alone make them much more dippable than nuggets and their crunch, will, I'm sure, make them addictive! I called one of the BKs on 41st Street this morning to make sure they had them, so I plan on sampling for lunch today!

