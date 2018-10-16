Burger King Named the Fastest Drive-Thru Chain in America

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Burger King has the need for speed! The popular restaurant chain has just been named the fastest the fastest drive-thru chain in the country in 2018!

Just how fast are they, well the average wait time is about 3 minutes and 13 seconds from pull-up to exit. That's up three spots from last years 4th place finish.

Following BK on the list, in order, were Dunkin', KFC, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Arby's, Carl's Jr-Hardee's, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald's. The overall waiting time at any fast food restaurant is roughly 3 minutes and 54 seconds which is actually a 9-second increase from last year.

The study was done by QSR Magazine and are based on quality, accuracy, and service. So if you are in a hurry and want to get your food fast, pull up to a Burger King store and as quick as saying "Whopper Wednesday," your food will be fresh, hot and delicious!

SourceFoodBeast

