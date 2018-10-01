Bullets Breach Sioux Falls House Sunday Night

Much more information is needed and would be appreciated by police in a Sioux Falls neighborhood shooting.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens indicated that there were a couple calls linked to this incident near 20th Street and Prairie Avenue with the second contact being the key.

“With the first call, somebody had heard a noise and weren’t sure if it was gunshots or fireworks. We had an officer that went to that area but didn’t find anything. We had a second person that called and that’s what led us to that location.”

The second witness said there was a car that drove away from the scene and they heard three or four gunshots. Clemens said that police found a shell casing in the street and a home had been hit three times by bullets.

“We’ve got some information, but at this point, we don’t have any solid leads. We’re not sure who is responsible.”

No one was home at the time of the incident and no one was injured. Additionally, the bullets did hit the outside but didn’t penetrate the inner wall.