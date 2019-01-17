Building Block Competition at Sioux Empire Home Show

You may have had them when you were a toddler and then graduated to Jenga right? Building blocks! Sure it starts out as a kids toy but later in their future it could mean engineering, building inspector, crane operator or estimator. But let's start small.

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is looking for students from pre-kindergarten through 9th grade to participate in the first annual Building Block Competition which will be held on Saturday, February 23 at the 2019 Sioux Empire Home Show™.

The competition is an effort to introduce young students into the home-building industry and help build our community’s future construction workforce.

During the competition students will build a home using a set of building blocks. Students will be divided based on school grades and their homes will be judged based on creativity, structure and livability. The winning student that is chosen from each of the six competition levels will win $50 cash and medal.

Parents are encouraged to register their student online for free at tinyurl.com/buildingblockcompetition or call 605-361-8322 to register by phone.