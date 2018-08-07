Building a Better Community through Volunteering – Can You Help?
Remember the movie 'The Jerk' and how excited Steve Martin's character got when the new phone books arrived? I'm kind of that way when the new volunteer opportunities come out. The new volunteer opportunities are in! The new volunteer opportunities are in!
Here's what the Helpline Center has for listings this week. For specific information on each one of the entries, click on the corresponding link.
- The Banquet's Project SOS, Samaritan's Feet and Prairie View Prevention are all needing help this Saturday August 11 handing out school supplies and back-to-school clothing to those in need.
- The American Heart Association is needing some help with its annual 'Heart Walk' on Saturday August 18.
- Downtown Sioux Falls is needing help on Saturday August 18 for 'Downtown Riverfest.'
- The Better Together Program is in need of volunteers to meet once a week with senior citizens in the area.
- The Helpline Center's do-it-yourself project is putting together homeless care packages.
Source: Helpline Center
