Building a Better Community through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunites, and there are some good ones this week. Many involve working with kids before they head back to school. Check it this week's list:
- Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole are needing volunteer coaches to help out twice a week during the school year. The fall season begins the week of September 3.
- The American Heart Association is needing volunteers to help out at this year's Heart Walk on Saturday August 18.
- Downtown Sioux Falls is needing some volunteer help with its Downtown Riverfest Saturday August 18.
- The Banquet Project S-O-S is needing some help handing out school backpacks Saturday August 18.
- Samaritan's Feet is needing some volunteers to help hand out shoes Saturday August 18.
- Prairie View Prevention Services is in need of some assistance for its Back To School Fair Saturday August 18.
- This week's Do It Yourself Project is collecting books for a Book Drive.
For more information on any of these volunteer opportunities, click on the corresonding link or contact the Helpline Center by calling 2-1-1.
Source: Helpline Center
