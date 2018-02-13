Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities:
- University of Sioux Falls is needing Spanish speaking volunteers to help with an event on Friday March 2.
- The Sioux Falls V.A. Medical Center is needing volunteers to work with the 'My Heal the Vet' website.
- Sioux Empire Community Theater is needing a volunteer to help with bookkeeping.
- Lunch Is Served is needing volunteers to help pack lunches for the working poor.
- The Butterfly House & Aquarium is needing volunteers to help in the sharks and stingrays area.
- EmBe is needing volunteers to help with its 'Girls on the Run' program.
- The Arthritis Foundation is needing volunteers to help plan the 2018 'Art for Arthritis' Gala.
- The Sioux Falls V.A. Medical Center is needing volunteers to serve as 'Red Coat Ambassadors'.
- National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) is needing volunteers to help in the office.
- REACH Literacy is needing volunteers to help tutor adults within a small group setting.
- Meals on Wheels is needing volunteers to help update client files as well as deliver meals.
- Dow Rummel Village is needing a volunteer to be a Saturday morning pool attendant.
- Lutheran Social Services is looking for volunteers to help mentor students in area schools.
- The Helpline Center is needing volunteers to help schedule tax appointments.
- Junior Achievement is needing volunteers to help teach its program in area schools.
- Project CAR is needing volunteers to help drive individuals around Sioux Falls.
- The American Heart Association is needing volunteers to help with its "Little Hats Big Hearts Packing Project" during the month of January.
- The Habitat For Humanity ReStore is needing volunteers to serve as a cashier.
- The St. Francis House is needing volunteers to help prepare and serve meals.
- The Banquet is needing volunteers to help serve breakfast weekday mornings.
- The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is looking for volunteers to help schedule tax appointments.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
See Also: