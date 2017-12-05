Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities:
- Center of Hope and Community Outreach is needing volunteers for its 'Sharing Christmas' gift giveaway Saturday December 9.
- The Multi Cultural Center is needing volunteers to help with its 'International Chef Cook-Off' on Saturday December 9.
- Project Warm Up is needing volunteers to help make blankets on Saturday December 9.
- Goodwill Industries is needing volunteers to help with its 'Shoe and Mitten Party' on Saturday December 16.
- The Salvation Army is needing volunteers to help at 'Salvation Army Night' at the Stampede game Saturday December 16.
- Toys for Tots is needing volunteers to help distribute gifts to area families on Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
See Also: