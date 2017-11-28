Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities:
- The Salvation Army is needing volunteers to help with its 'Christmas Basket and Toy Town Drive' Monday November 27 - Saturday December 2.
- Sioux Falls Cares is needing volunteers to help deliver gifts Wednesday December 6 and Thursday December 7.
- Center of Hope and Community Outreach is needing volunteers for its 'Sharing Christmas' gift giveaway Thursday December 7, Friday December 8 and Saturday December 9.
- The Multi Cultural Center is needing volunteers to help with its 'International Chef Cook-Off' on Saturday December 9.
- Project Warm Up is needing volunteers to help make blankets on Saturday December 9.
- Each year the Helpline Center creates Holiday Guides for those who need help and those who want to help during the holiday season. Separate Guides are available for those who wish to donate their time and for persons looking to give food, money or gifts to or through local organizations.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
