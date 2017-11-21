Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities:
- The Banquet is needing volunteers to help with its 'Run For Food' on Thursday November 23
- Downtown Sioux Falls is needing volunteers for its 'Parade of Lights' on Friday November 24.
- The Arthritis Foundation is needing volunteers to help with its 'Jingle Bell Run/Walk' on Saturday November 25.
- Habitat for Humanity's ReStore is needing volunteers to help with it's 'Green Saturday Sale' on Saturday November 25.
- Good Samaritan Society is needing volunteers to help decorate at the various communities around town on Monday November 27.
- The Salvation Army is needing volunteers to help with its 'Christmas Basket and Toy Town Drive' Monday November 27 - Saturday December 2.
- Center of Hope and Community Outreach is needing volunteers for its 'Sharing Christmas' gift giveaway Thursday December 7, Friday December 8 and Saturday December 9.
- The Multi Cultural Center is needing volunteers to help with its 'International Chef Cook-Off' on Saturday December 9.
- Each year the Helpline Center creates Holiday Guides for those who need help and those who want to help during the holiday season. Separate Guides are available for those who wish to donate their time and for persons looking to give food, money or gifts to or through local organizations.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
