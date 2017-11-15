Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities:
- The Helpline Center is needing volunteers to help with its 'Survivors of Suicide' event on Saturday November 18.
- The Sioux Empire Homeless Coalition is needing volunteers to help with a poverty simulation at Augustana University on Thursday November 16.
- Multiple organization are needing volunteers to help serve Thanksgiving meals: Augustana Lutheran Church (Monday November 13), Volunteers of America (Friday November 17), The Banquet (Thursday November 23), Memorial Lutheran (Thursday November 23) and Union Gospel Mission (Thursday November 23).
- The Banquet is needing volunteers to help with its 'Run For Food' on Thursday November 23
- Downtown Sioux Falls is needing volunteers for its 'Parade of Lights' on Friday November 24.
- The Arthritis Foundation is needing volunteers to help with its 'Jingle Bell Run/Walk' on Saturday November 25.
- Habitat for Humanity's ReStore is needing volunteers to help with it's 'Green Saturday Sale' on Saturday November 25.
- Center of Hope and Community Outreach is needing volunteers for its 'Sharing Christmas' gift giveaway Thursday December 7, Friday December 8 and Saturday December 9.
- Each year the Helpline Center creates Holiday Guides for those who need help and those who want to help during the holiday season. Separate Guides are available for those who wish to donate their time and for persons looking to give food, money or gifts to or through local organizations.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
