Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities:
- CRASH (Car Repair and Safety Help) is needing volunteers to help out at the Sioux Empire Safety Village on Saturday October 14.
- The Guiding Hand Foundation is needing volunteers to help with the 'Angels of Light Benefit Gala' on Saturday October 14.
- Children's Miracle Network is needing volunteers to help with the 'What Grows Around Comes Around' (children's consignment sale) on Saturday October 14 and/or Sunday October 15.
- Lifescape is needing volunteers to help with its Pancake Benefit on Sunday October 15.
- The Butterfly House and Aquarium needs volunteers for its 'Spooky Seas Halloween Event' on Friday October 20.
- RSVP is needing volunteers to help put together mini first-aid kits on Thursday October 26.
- Workers on Wheels is needing volunteers for its 'Rake the Town' event on Friday October 27 and/or Saturday October 28.
- The Ecomaniacs are needing volunteers to help with the 'Zombie Walk Parade' on Saturday October 28.
- The American Cancer Society is needing volunteers to help with its 'Pink in the Rink' fundraiser at the Stampede game on Saturday November 4.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
