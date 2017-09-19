Building a Better Community Through Volunteering
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities:
- Sioux Falls Parks and Rec is needing volunteers to help with 'Touch-a-Truck' on Friday September 22.
- Peace Lutheran Church is needing volunteers to help with 'Necessities For Neighbors' on Sunday October 1.
- Children's Miracle Network is needing volunteers to help with the 'What Grows Around Comes Around' (children's consignment sale) on Saturday October 14 and/or Sunday October 15.
- The Elementary Immersion Center at Jane Addams Elementary is needing volunteers to help tutor students who speak English as a second language.
Contact the Helpline Center for more information on any of these opportunities or call 211.
Source: Helpline Center
