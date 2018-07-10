Building a Better Community by Volunteering – You Should Try It
The Helpline Center is out with its list of new volunteer opportunities available this week here in the Sioux Falls area.
- The Arthritis Foundation is hosting a fun 'Motorcycle Scavenger Hunt and Community Parking Lot Party' on Saturday July 21, and they're needing some help between the hours of 7:30 AM and 6:00 PM. They're needing help setting up, with registration and with the bean-bag competition.
- JazzFest would not be possible without the help of hundreds of dedicated and amazing volunteers who donate their time, energy and creativity every year. If you're available to help out, JazzFest if Friday evening July 20 and all day Saturday July 21 at Yankton Trail Park.
- The American Cancer Society's 'Relay For Life Sioux Falls' event will take place on Friday July 27 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Volunteers are needed throughout the day with set up, activities and more.
- This week's 'Do-It-Yourself Summer Project' is putting together 'Self Care Kits' that can be used at area hospitals, given to homeless individuals or simply as a mental health pick-me-up. There is no list of specific things that need to be included in the kits. Just consider putting together a kit based on items that soothe and ease your mind.
Source: Helpline Center
