Buffalo Wild Wings offering Pumpkin Spice Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is joining the pumpkin spice craze by introducing pumpkin-flavored chicken wings. The sauce is called, "BBQ Pumpkin Ale Sauce" where your wings are dosed with Ale, BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season.

The sports bar debuted this new sauce on October 1, 2018, and some people say that it is super spicy according to Twitter.

The BBQ Pumpkin Ale Sauce will be available at Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide for a limited time, alongside the restaurant chain's new enchilada sauce. I'm not really a fan of the whole pumpkin spice craze but I would be willing to give this a try, after all, they are chicken wings! Would you try them?

Source: fox32chicago.com