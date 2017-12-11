People traveling on Highway 1806 near Fort Pierre were treated to an unexpected Buffalo roundup on Sunday courtesy of a tractor trailer accident.

KDLT News is reporting that a tractor trailer carrying nearly 40 bison flipped sometime on Sunday, (December 10) while traveling on Highway 1806.

The Fort Pierre Fire Department was joined by Fort Pierre Rescue to help free the animals. They were forced to cut a hole in the top of the trailer to help extract the buffalo.

The fire department ended up posting a video of the incident on their Twitter page.

No word on whether any of the animals were injured as a result of the accident.

Source: KDLT TV

