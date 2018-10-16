Buffalo Chip Will Welcome Styx to 2019 Motorcycle Rally

The iconic Buffalo Chip in Sturgis is wasting no time getting us ready for the 2019 annual motorcycle rally. Organizers say Styx confirmed a date with Chip on August 5.

Styx rocked the charts with hits such as "Lady", "Come Sail Away", "Babe", "The Best of Times", "Too Much Time on My Hands", "Renegade" and "Mr. Roboto".

Styx has had 4 consecutive albums certified multi-platinum.

The rowdy crowd of the Buffalo Chip will certainly welcome these rock heroes with throttles open - even on a Monday night.

This summer at the Buffalo Chip Foreigner performed with past members including Mick Jones and Lou Gramm. Perhaps Styx could take a page out of that playbook and invite Dennis DeYoung to the party.

For early ticket information, purchases and reservation, check out the Buffalo Chip concert pages.

The current Styx lineup consists of:

Chuck Panozzo – bass, backing vocals

James "J.Y." Young – guitar, backing and lead vocals

Tommy Shaw – guitar, lead and backing vocals

Todd Sucherman – drums

Lawrence Gowan – lead and backing vocals, keyboards

Ricky Phillips – bass, backing vocals, guitar