Buckle Stores Suffers Customer Info Hack

Tuesday the corporate offices of Buckle Inc , owners of Buckle clothing stores, announced that they had been the victim of a security incident. In a press release the company said that a "criminal entity" gained access to customer credit card information.

After an investigation, Buckle discovered that certain Buckle retail store location point-of-sale (POS) systems, the cash registers, were infected with a form of malware. The malware program saved people's personal information when ran their cards. Buckle says this happened between October 2016 and April 2017.

This malware apparently was designed to record payment card data (including account number, account holder’s name, and expiration date) from cards used in the affected POS devices in Buckle retail stores. Buckle believes that certain payment cards used in its stores between October 28, 2016 and April 14, 2017 may have been affected. Buckle currently believes that the malware did not collect data from all transactions or all POS systems for each day within that time period.

In it's statement, Buckle said all its stores had chip card technology enabled during the time that the incident occurred. They believe the exposure of cardholder data that can be used to create counterfeit cards is limited and certain credit card numbers may have been compromised.

Buckle Inc has three stores in South Dakota malls; in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City. Buckle did not identify which stores were affected.

If you are concerned about the security of your personal information and possible fraud, review card and bank statements for unauthorized activity. Report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer. You can also place a fraud alert on your credit reports by contacting the three credit reporting agencies.

Source: Buckle Inc

See Also: