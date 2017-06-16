Buckle in for the Great French Fry Debate

Who knew something so simple could spark such a passionate debate?

We're talking about french fries and other variations of fried potatoes. With some minor variations, it's essentially nothing more than chopped up, deep-fried spuds.

You can change their appearance depending on how you cut them. You can change their taste by how you season them. But at the end of the day, the different varieties of fried potatoes are more similar than they are different.

One of the things we obsess about more than our potatoes is our lists. We are a country that loves to rank things.

And that's just what kicked this potato debate into high gear.

More than a year ago, Food Republic decided to draw a line in the sand (or should that be salt?) by creating the definitive ranking of all of the styles of fried potatoes.

They chose the waffle fry as the number-one creation.

I don't know about you, but I don't recall there being a lot of uproar at the time the list was pushed out. But all of that changed this month with this tweet:

That post was re-tweeted more than 11,000 times and generated nearly 2,000 comments .

Some of the highlights:

Time to riot!

Someone needs to be called to account for this atrocity!

Tater tots are not fries. I'll fight them on this!

How dare shoestring is ranked higher than steak fries!

Alright no way tater tots are ranked that high. Get that nonsense off my timeline.

Keep in mind, we're still just talking about potatoes here.

For me, I just want a nice, crisp, generously salted, fairly thin-cut, french fry. Oh, and if you could leave a little of the skin on it would be even better!

So where do your passions lie?

