Brunch at Blarney Stone in Downtown Sioux Falls

I love brunch! I don't get to go out to brunch as much as I would like, but this weekend, my schedule worked perfectly to try a new place for brunch!

I had heard that Blarney Stone offered a brunch menu on the weekends. Not only that but that there was something called Breakfast Nachos on the menu. I had to try this! My friend, Mark, and I are kind of nacho snobs. We get nachos a lot when we go out and we know that not all nachos are the same.

According to the menu, Breakfast Nachos are, "Waffle Fries topped with melted Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Cottage Bacon, Two Poached Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce and Diced Tomatoes. Sprinkled with Green Onion and Paprika."

It was delicious! They might even change your life.

There was also an order of Steak and Eggs at our table which is great on its own, but he got a side of Parmesan Hash Browns. Those were the real star of the show!

Also, Blarney Stone offers a Bloody Mary Bar and a Mimosa Bar. A few places in town have pretty extravagant Bloody Mary Bars, but I'm not a big Bloody Mary fan. Mimosas on the other hand! Sign me up!

The drink was complimentary with a breakfast order too!

Brunch at the Blarney Stone