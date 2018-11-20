Brule’ Holiday Tour Coming To Sioux Falls

With over one million CD's sold worldwide, they are best known for thrilling audiences with a blend of cultural rock and theatrical instrumentation.

Brule' .

Brule' is bringing their ''Silent Star Night: A Holiday Show' to the Orpheum Theater in Sioux Falls Friday, December 21 and Saturday, December 22. A powerful performance that features the four-piece band performing a unique combination of holiday melodies you know and love, accompanied by unmistakable Native American rhythms, sound and dance, this will be a performance you'll love and never forget.

Tickets for this incredible show are $34 and $30 and are on-sale at the KELOLAND Box Office at the Denny Sanford Premier Center as well as online here . You can charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

Show times are 7:30 P.M. each night.