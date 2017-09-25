Brooks Bids Farewell to Sioux Falls by Giving Fan a Gift

Garth Brooks capped off his nine sold out Sioux Falls shows on Sunday by giving one lucky fan a gift I'm sure she'll never forget.

KSFY TV is reporting that Brooks was given a bouquet of roses during Sunday’s early concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center by a fan named Addison. He was so touched by the gift that he called the young lady back to the stage for a photo.

According to the KSFY TV story , while on stage, Brooks told Addison, "Where I'm from, if someone gives you something, you give something back, you enjoy your night, alright? Cheers! I love ya Sioux Falls!" He then proceeded to give the girl his hat.

That wasn't the only gift Brooks gave out during his Sioux Falls stay. KSFY is reporting that during one of his shows on Saturday (September 16) Brooks also gifted a special Olympian from Tea with an autographed guitar.

I too had the opportunity to see Garth perform on the evening of Saturday (September 16) and I can honestly say after witnessing his show, he possesses a degree of genuineness not found in many performers.

Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood truly love their fan base, and in turn, their fan base adores them.

My wife Patti, and a few fellow employees of mine at the radio station had a chance to go backstage to meet Garth and Trisha the night of the September 16th show. They raved about the experience afterwards. It wasn't the typical cattle call backstage event that most of these artist meet and greets end up being.

My wife said, she and a handful of backstage guests simply sat around for about 20 to 25 minutes minutes chatting with Garth and Trisha. They genuinely seemed interested in getting to know a little bit about every one of their backstage guests. It was an opportunity I know she and my co-workers will never forget.

It's always refreshing to encounter an artist that gets it. A performer who truly understands that it's his or her fans that helped elevate them to this level of prominence in the music industry.

While I am not a huge country music fan, I truly hope that Brooks decides to make another stop at the Denny Sanford Premier Center again in the near future. I know I'd go see him, and I have a pretty good feeling he would probably end up setting another attendance record by selling out at least ten shows, if not more!

His fan base here in the Sioux Empire loves him that much, and after witnessing his recent stay in Sioux Falls, there's no doubt he loves them!

Source : KSFY TV

See Also: