Brookings Schools Open Again after Threatening Student Located

School is back in session as normal on Wednesday (October 17), after a threat of violence prompted officials to close the entire district Tuesday (October 16)

A concerning note was found at the end of the day at Brookings High School on Monday (October 15) prompting the closure of all schools for safety reasons.

Police Chief Dave Erickson says they determined the identity of the person who left the note. He also indicated their investigation revealed the suspect did not have the means to carry out the threat.

It was a juvenile who left the note and Erickson says the matter will be forwarded to the States Attorney for possible charges. Superintendent Klint Willert said there will be school disciplinary action, despite the claim from the student that he had no intent to carry out what he put on paper.

The warning did not specify a particular school, prompting the closure of the entire School District, including three elementary schools, an intermediate school, middle school, and a high school, of approximately 3,000 students.

Counseling and other support services were available for returning faculty and students as they entered the doors.