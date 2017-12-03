Brookings Resident Is Two Millionth Visitor at Omaha Zoo

What happens when you're the two millionth visitor this year at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska? Just ask Brookings, South Dakota resident Kilian Surat.

KDLT News is reporting that Surat received that honor on Saturday morning, (December 2) around 10:02 when he walked through the doors at the Omaha Zoo.

According to KDLT News, Surat and his friend Shelby Weier decided to take in the African Grasslands exhibit at the Henry Doorly Zoo on Saturday morning after coming to Omaha the night before to see a concert.

To their surprise, they ended up being the two millionth visitor during 2017. This is the second year in a row the Henry Doorly Zoo has hosted over two million visitors during a calendar year.

The Omaha Zoo bestowed Surat and Weier with the gift of a special congratulatory letter, along with a nice prize package that included a complimentary membership to the Omaha Zoo and Aquarium, a themed gift basket, and a gift card.

The two Brookings residents also received a behind-the-scenes tour, where they got to meet the zoo’s newest giraffe calf, who was born earlier in the week.

Source: KDLT TV

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *