Broncs and Bulls Weekend Set for February in Sioux Falls

Bull riding and bronc busting is coming back to Sioux Falls. Horses, bulls and cowboys make for an exciting time at Bulls and Broncs on Friday and Saturday, February 16th and 17th at 6:30 PM in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Empire Fair Association... bring[s] you an action-packed night full of Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Korkow Rodeos is the Stock Contractor with their award winning National Finals Rodeo stock.

Tickets are on sale now for the two day event at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Center.

With a reputation of some of the best stock in the country, Korkow Rodeos promises two days of a busting good time.

Times

Friday, February 16 - 6:30 PM

Saturday, February 17 - 6:30 PM

Location

Expo Center (Center Room)

Tickets

Adults: $15

Children ages 12 and under: $5

Children ages 5 and under: Free

Tickets ON SALE NOW at all Sioux Falls Lewis Drug Stores! A list of all store locations can be found here .

